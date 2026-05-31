Why Poet Technologies Stock Plummeted This Week

Key Points

Poet stock got hit with a double-digit pullback this week despite no major business-specific news.

The company's highly speculative valuation opens the door for volatility.

10 stocks we like better than Poet Technologies ›

Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) stock got hit with a significant pullback in this week's trading. The company's share price fell 17.1% across the stretch. The S&P 500 gained 1.8% over the same period, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.6%.

There wasn't any major business-specific news for Poet this week, but the company's stock moved lower as investors moved to lock in profits following gains this year. Despite recent sell-offs, the stock is still up 94% in 2026.

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Poet moved lower as its meme-stock rally faded

While Poet has seen gains this year in conjunction with contract announcements and expectations, the company's big gains in 2026 have been partially aided by support from meme stock traders. Along with the broadly bullish backdrop for semiconductor and photonics stocks, this dynamic helped pave the way for the company's valuation surge. On the other hand, Poet's speculative outlook and highly growth-dependent valuation also predispose the stock to seeing big pullbacks on little or no news.

What's next for Poet?

With a market capitalization of roughly $2.1 billion, Poet is valued at approximately 212 times this year's expected sales. While the company recently announced an initial $50 million deal with Lumilens that could eventually bring in more than $500 million in sales, there's still a lot of uncertainty involved in the timing of revenue recognition -- and it's possible that sales for this year will wind up coming in significantly below the average Wall Street forecast.

While Poet has the potential to deliver explosive returns if its commercialization ramp is successful, charting the company's outlook involves a lot of guesswork. Along with recent moves to sell new stock and the issuing of warrants that open the door for further dilution, investors should approach the stock with the understanding that its upside potential comes with a lot of risk.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.