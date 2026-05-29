Why POET Technologies Stock Keeps Falling

Key Points

POET Technologies' stock dropped 7.3% on Friday, extending a roughly 40% decline from its mid-May peak after Marvell's AI division canceled all purchase orders with the company.

A $400 million registered direct offering added approximately 19 million new shares plus matching warrants, significantly diluting existing shareholders.

Despite the steep selloff, POET still trades at a price-to-sales ratio above 1,000, making valuation a major concern for prospective investors.

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Shares of POET Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) fell on Friday, finishing the day down 7.3%. The drop came as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

The stock has lost roughly 40% since peaking above $20 in mid-May, after nearly tripling from its early month levels. It closed Friday near $12.30.

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Why POET Technologies' stock dropped again on Friday

There's no single catalyst for today's drop; rather, it's the weight of several problems continuing to compound. Late last month, Marvell's AI division canceled all purchase orders with the company, sending shares down roughly 47% in a single session.

Then came a $400 million registered direct offering that added about 19 million new shares, along with matching warrants, diluting shareholders.

And on top of that, multiple securities class actions are now targeting the company over tax misstatements and other allegations.

A mountain of problems keeps growing

And of course, there is the valuation. POET technology stock, even after its 40% decline, trades at a multiple that makes quantum computing stocks look reasonably priced -- a price to sales (P/S) ratio of over 1,000.

The technology is promising, but between questionable management decisions and an absurd valuation, I would hold off on POET stock.

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Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Marvell Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.