Why PNC Financial Services Stock Flew Almost 4% Higher on Friday

Key Points

The bank published its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 figures.

It notched new all-time highs in several key fundamentals, including revenue.

In the latest of a series of earnings releases from banks, PNC Financial Services (NYSE: PNC) took the wraps off both its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 figures Friday morning. Thanks to revenue and profitability that both exceeded analyst expectations, PNC's stock was a popular item in the subsequent trading session, and it closed the day nearly 4% higher in value.

Ending 2025 on a high note

PNC delivered record-high revenue, net interest, and fee income for the quarter. The company's top line for the period was $6.1 billion, up 3% year over year. Of this, net interest income was $3.7 billion, representing a 2% improvement.

Net income in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was $1.9 billion, or $4.88 per share, up from the year-ago figure of $1.7 billion.

Both headline numbers landed comfortably above the consensus pundit projections. Analysts tracking PNC stock were modeling less than $6 billion for total revenue, and per-share GAAP earnings of only $4.19.

In its earnings press release, PNC quoted longtime CEO Bill Demchak as saying that the bank's growth derived from "strong execution across all business lines."

Regional powerhouse

That growth also comes from being a prominent regional bank operating in a U.S. economy that, despite numerous challenges, continues to rise.

PNC is one of the better-managed "regionals" on the scene, and, particularly given the recent closing of its acquisition of peer First Bank Holding, I feel those key fundamentals will keep heading north. PNC looks like a good stock to own these days.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

