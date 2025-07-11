Why Plug Power Stock Soared This Week

Key Points Plug Power struck a multiyear deal that will provide the company with fuel at a reduced rate.

The company said that the deal was made possible in part by recently passed U.S. legislation supporting domestic hydrogen initiatives.

Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped this week, up from last Thursday's close at 1 p.m. ET for the Fourth of July holiday by 17.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET Friday. The spike comes as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq-100 were both up 0.5%.

The company, which develops clean hydrogen power, announced earlier this week that it secured a critical new contract that will improve cash flows, something the struggling company desperately needs.

Plug Power has negotiated a new deal

The multiyear extension to its contract with a key, but unnamed, supplier will provide Plug Power with hydrogen fuel through 2030 at a reduced rate. The cheaper fuel will help improve Plug Power's cash flows, which have been severely impacted by shrinking sales.

Plug Power pointed to President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, now law, as a key part of how the company was able to negotiate such favorable terms. In a press release, the company said that the "legislation will provide strong tailwinds in the near and mid-term for additional market growth. Plug's expanded agreement with this partner highlights how strong U.S.-based industrial partnerships are advancing a domestic hydrogen economy to support this ongoing growth."

However, Plug Power is a risk

Plug's financials are in dire shape. The company's sales have stagnated and even declined for some time as the company struggles to find a true footing in the market. For investors with a high risk tolerance and who are willing to lose their entire allocation, Plug Power could be a high-risk, high-reward speculative turnaround play. However, I would caution most investors to stay away.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.