Why Plug Power Stock Skyrocketed Today

Key Points Plug Power is a leading hydrogen production company.

Plug and a partner have agreed to extend a partnership through 2030.

Prospective investors should confirm in upcoming quarterly reports if there are improvements in the company's financial health.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power ›

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 are inching slightly higher today, but shares of hydrogen specialist Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are rocketing convincingly higher. News about the company's extension of a deal with a hydrogen partner is motivating investors to click the buy button on Plug stock.

As of 10:53 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power had soared 19.4%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Details of the deal remain scant

Plug Power and its unnamed partner -- identified as a "a leading U.S.-based industrial gas company and longtime hydrogen partner -- announced the extension of a strategic relationship through 2030. The companies didn't elaborate on the specifics of the collaboration, but Plug notes that the partner will supply it with liquid hydrogen at a reduced cost and work with it to improve efficiencies in the hydrogen network.

In the press release announcing the deal, Plug suggests that the deal was largely made possible by the passage of the "big beautiful bill" legislation. Additionally, Plug notes that the "legislation will provide strong tailwinds in the near and mid-term for additional market growth."

Should you follow the market and power your portfolio with Plug stock?

It's fairly common for Plug to announce new deals regarding its hydrogen business. What's not common, however, is for the company to provide concrete insight into how the deal will benefit the company and its financial condition. For a company that perennially fails to post a profit, this lack of insight is disappointing and compromises the excitement about said deals.

While news that the recently passed legislation helped to make this deal a possibility is encouraging, prospective Plug investors would be better advised to wait for the company's upcoming quarterly reports to see if there are improvements in its financials.

Should you invest $1,000 in Plug Power right now?

Before you buy stock in Plug Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Plug Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $687,764!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $980,723!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,048% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.