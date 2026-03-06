Why Plug Power Stock Rocketed 20% Higher This Week

Key Points

Plug Power now has a hydrogen production network with the capacity to produce up to 40 tons of liquid hydrogen per day.

The company plans to be fully profitable by the end of 2028.

Investors will need to see if its hydrogen production plants have enough business to operate at full capacity.

It's been a volatile week of trading. There's uncertainty surrounding the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, and oil prices have spiked. Amid the global unpredictability, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed as much as 30% higher this week after the energy company reported earnings.

With several hours remaining in Friday trading, Plug stock was up by about 20% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

2025 goals achieved

Plug announced a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of $0.06 per share on $225.2 million in sales. Wall Street had expected a loss of $0.10 per share from $217 million in sales, according to FactSet (NYSE: FDS). That finished a year in which the company achieved its goal of over $700 million in revenue and a positive gross margin for Q4.

Plug also announced that a new CEO will lead its growth path forward. Jose Luis Crespo has assumed the role, intending to drive improving margins, leading to achieving positive operating income by the end of 2027 and reaching full profitability by the end of 2028.

Investors should remain wary, however. There's a reason the stock has declined by 85% over the past three years. Plug still has over $1.3 billion in long-term debt from building up its hydrogen production capacity. It now has three facilities with a total capacity to produce up to 40 tons of liquid hydrogen per day.

Plug Power will need customers seeking to utilize that capacity, or its losses will keep growing. This week, however, investors found it a good place to invest in the energy sector.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends FactSet Research Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

