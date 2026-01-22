Why Plug Power Stock Just Popped

Key Points

Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh will hold an AMA on Reddit this afternoon.

The CEO will try to explain to shareholders why Plug needs more money.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power ›

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock popped 10% through 10:40 a.m. ET Thursday. On Tuesday, Plug Power announced its CEO, Andy Marsh, will host an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) this afternoon.

The hydrogen power CEO will answer questions ahead of the company's "Special Meeting" of shareholders, scheduled for Jan. 29.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

What will Plug say?

Plug's Reddit sesh is just hours away. Phones open at 2 p.m.

Marsh will argue for the company's plan to amend its charter to permit issuing additional shares. The company says this is necessary to "maintain operating flexibility, and continue executing its business plan." (It's necessary because Plug must sell shares to raise cash to cover its continuing budget deficit.)

This proposal was voted down at the Company's 2025 Annual Meeting, despite 84% support from shareholders who voted. (The measure failed to win a majority of the outstanding shares entitled to vote, however.) Now, Plug is warning that if it cannot issue more shares, it will need to conduct a reverse stock split instead.

Why?

Why must Plug reverse split its stock if not permitted to sell more shares? Well, a reverse split would keep the same ceiling on the total number of shares outstanding. But after the split, each share would fetch a higher price on the market.

Think of it this way: If I have 1 million shares costing $10 each, and can't sell more $10 shares, I might instead reverse split them 1-for-10. Now I have only 100,000 shares, but each costs $100. I also have the right to issue and sell up to 900,000 new shares at $100 per share.

One way or another, Plug needs cash. It also needs to convince shareholders to let it get it.

Should you buy stock in Plug Power right now?

Before you buy stock in Plug Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Plug Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $460,340!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 937% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 22, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Reddit. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.