Why Plug Power Stock Jumped 26% in March

Key Points

Plug Power expects to turn fully profitable by the end of 2028.

It has a new leader at the helm who is focused on improving operational performance.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power ›

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) was one of the biggest surprises of March. The stock that fell nearly 34% in the four months through February jumped 26.3% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Plug Power is still a loss-making company, but two critical "wins" in its latest quarter have refueled investor interest in the hydrogen stock.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What is happening with Plug Power stock?

Plug Power earned its first-ever positive gross profit of $5.5 million, or a gross margin of 2.4%, in the fourth quarter. This was a massive shift from the negative gross margin of 122.5% it reported in Q4 2024. Higher volumes, pricing, and lower costs under Plug's restructuring program, called Project Quantum Leap, drove its margins. Revenue surged 17.6% year over year, beating analysts' estimates.

Plug Power ended the quarter with $368.5 million in cash. Its annual cash burn declined by 26.5%, and the company expects the trend to continue in 2026 as it further cuts costs and capital expenditures. Several analysts raised their outlook on Plug Power stock after the earnings. Investors in the hydrogen stock don't get to see something like that too often.

In late February, Plug also announced plans to divest some assets and expects to receive up to $142 million in total proceeds by the second quarter of this year. It plans to raise $275 million in total in 2026.

In early March, the company also announced a leadership change, with Jose Luis Crespo taking the helm on March 2. He has been with the company for over a decade.

Is Plug Power stock a buy now?

Crespo is focused on "converting operational momentum into sustainable financial performance", which should ideally mean better margins and a clear path to profitability for Plug Power. The CEO expects the company to achieve operating profitability by the end of 2027 and full profitability by the end of 2028.

That would be a dramatic turnaround for a company that hasn't been profitable in over two decades and issued a going concern warning just about two years ago. Not surprisingly, Plug Power stock surged in March following the leadership change, strong numbers, and solid guidance.

That, however, doesn't necessarily mean Plug Power stock is already a buy. I'd track its progress for a few more quarters, especially since dilution risks remain and Plug still needs a lot of cash. On top of that, the company recently faced multiple class action lawsuits related to its representation of a $1.66 billion loan from the U.S. Department of Energy. Plug Power suspended activities related to the loan program in late 2025 and warned that the loan commitment could even terminate.

Should you buy stock in Plug Power right now?

Before you buy stock in Plug Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Plug Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $532,929!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,091,848!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 928% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 8, 2026.

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.