Why Plug Power Stock Defied the Down Market Today

Key Points

Plug Power reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

It announced the transition to a new CEO.

Plug provided investors with a timeline for positive EBITDA, operating income, and profitability.

Despite today's market slide driven by investor jitters over the Middle East conflict and rapidly rising oil prices, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock is soaring. Plug shares jumped by 24% as of 11:56 a.m. ET.

The move came after the hydrogen fuel cell system company released fourth-quarter and full-year results and announced a leadership change.

Stronger than expected results

Plug reported an adjusted loss of $0.06 per share on sales of $225.2 million. According to FactSet, Wall Street had anticipated a $0.10 loss from sales totaling $217 million. Plug investors welcomed the news, as the stock had declined by about 15% over the past three months.

The company also announced the transition to a new CEO. As of today, Jose Luis Crespo assumes that role at a critical time for Plug Power. It plans to achieve positive EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) by the fourth quarter. Crespo also said investors should expect "positive operating income by the end of 2027, and full profitability by the end of 2028."

Investors should look at those goals as lines in the sand. Plug ended 2025 with just $368.5 million in unrestricted cash after using $535.8 million for operating activities over the full year 2025. It will need to raise capital along the way, and any delay in reaching those stated goals will likely drive the stock much lower.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends FactSet Research Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.