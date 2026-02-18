Why Plug Power (PLUG) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Plug Power (PLUG) ended the recent trading session at $1.86, demonstrating a +2.2% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.78%.

Shares of the alternative energy company witnessed a loss of 21.21% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 4.09%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27%.

The upcoming earnings release of Plug Power will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.1, indicating a 93.94% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $220.68 million, indicating a 15.25% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.82 per share and a revenue of $701.99 million, representing changes of +69.4% and +11.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Plug Power. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.56% downward. Currently, Plug Power is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, placing it within the top 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PLUG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

