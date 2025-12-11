Why Planet Labs Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

Key Points

Planet Labs sales growth figures continued accelerating in the third quarter, with revenue rising 33% compared to last year.

The company landed numerous new and expanded deals during the quarter as well.

Now collaborating with Nvidia and Alphabet on different ideas, Planet Labs' future has never looked brighter.

10 stocks we like better than Planet Labs PBC ›

Shares of Earth observation leader Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) rocketed 38% higher this week as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The data and insights provider delivered accelerating sales growth of 33% in its third-quarter earnings report on Wednesday while delivering a third-straight quarter of positive free cash flow.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Thanks to the company's faster growth, continued FCF generation, an array of new contracts, and a backlog that more than tripled from last year, the stock soared higher this week.

Planet Labs: Artificial intelligence -- in space

Despite the government shutdown weighing on Planet Labs' civil government business unit -- which only grew sales by 1% -- the company's defense and intelligence unit saw revenue spike by 70%.

During Q3, Planet Labs secured a:

$12.8 million award from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

$13.2 million renewal from the National Reconnaissance Office

$13.5 million order from NASA

$7.5 million renewal from the U.S. Navy

seven-figure expansion from NATO

This is a boatload of incoming deals, especially compared to the total revenue of $81.3 million during Q3.

Planet Labs also successfully launched more of its next-generation satellites into space, with two Pelicans and 36 SuperDoves joining orbit. Now with five in orbit, these Pelican satellites are particularly exciting in my opinion, as they are equipped with Nvidia's Jetson AI platform.

Since Planet Labs can utilize this AI to scan for the most valuable insights and only send what is immediately relevant, the company can save immense amounts of time and money.

But its next-gen ambitions don't end there.

Planet Labs also announced a partnership with Alphabet's Google to deploy prototype satellites in 2027, equipped with the latter's Tensor Processing Units. While the feasibility of data centers in space is a hotly debated topic, it nevertheless highlights Planet Labs' growing importance after being selected by Google as a partner.

Planet Labs appears to be a promising growth stock, but at 20 times sales, interested investors should consider buying in small batches over time.

Should you invest $1,000 in Planet Labs PBC right now?

Before you buy stock in Planet Labs PBC, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Planet Labs PBC wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $499,978!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,126,609!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.