Why Plains All American Pipeline Jumped Nearly 11% in June

Key Points Plains All American Pipeline agreed to sell its Canadian NGL business last month.

The sale will have several benefits.

The deal puts the company in an even better position to grow its high-yielding distribution.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ: PAA) surged 10.8% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Fueling the oil pipeline company's rally was an agreement to sell its Canadian natural gas liquids (NGL) business to Keyera.

A transformative transaction

Plains All American Pipeline agreed to sell its Canadian NGL business to Keyera for $3.75 billion in cash last month. The master limited partnership (MLP) will retain most of its NGL assets in the U.S. and its Canadian crude oil operations. The company expects the sale to close in the first quarter of 2026.

The transaction will transform Plains All American Pipeline into a premier midstream pure-play company specializing in crude oil. The pipeline company will produce more durable cash flows following the sale because it will reduce its direct exposure to commodity price volatility. The company also expects to generate more free cash flow following the deal and have greater financial flexibility.

Plains All American Pipeline expects to receive approximately $3 billion in net proceeds from the sale after taxes, transaction costs, and a potential one-time special dividend to investors, which will help offset their potential tax liabilities. The company plans to utilize its enhanced financial flexibility to make bolt-on acquisitions that bolster its crude oil portfolio, optimize its capital structure by potentially repurchasing some of its preferred units, and execute opportunistic common unit repurchases.

The transaction will put Plains All American in an even stronger position to continue growing its high-yielding distribution (more than 8% yield). The company expects its leverage ratio to be at or below the low end of its target range (3.25-3.75 times); it was 3.3x at the end of the first quarter. That will give it the flexibility to allocate capital toward initiatives that grow shareholder value.

The company has demonstrated that it can use its financial flexibility to enhance value for investors. For example, in January, Plains made three bolt-on acquisitions for $670 million and repurchased 18% of its Series A Preferred Units for $330 million. Those transactions enabled the company to increase its dividend by 20%.

Is Plains All American a buy after last month's jump?

Plains All American still trades at an attractive value after last month's surge. The MLP's yield is toward the high end of its peer group despite having very strong financial metrics. Because of that, it's a great option for those seeking sustainable and growing passive income.

The company offers two investment options. Those seeking the tax benefits of an MLP can buy units of Plains All American Pipeline and receive a Schedule K-1 federal tax form. Meanwhile, investors who don't want the potential tax complications can buy shares of Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ: PAGP) and receive a 1099-DIV form.

Matt DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Keyera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

