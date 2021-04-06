Markets
Why Pinterest Stock Climbed Today

Evan Niu The Motley Fool
What happened

Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) had climbed by as much as 5% as of 11:20 a.m. EST today after getting a bullish initiation of coverage from Wall Street. Evercore ISI (NYSE: EVR) started Pinterest stock with an outperform rating alongside a price target of $97, which represents approximately 22% upside from yesterday's closing price.

Analyst Mark Mahaney believes that the social media technology company has a differentiated platform that is quickly evolving and should be able to improve monetization while capitalizing on potential e-commerce opportunities. The pandemic accelerated the shift of advertising budgets toward digital platforms, which is a trend that Evercore expects to persist.

Pinterest app on a cellphone

The Pinterest app. Image source: Pinterest

The upgrade comes following rumors that Pinterest is in talks to acquire VSCO, a photo-editing app that has seen a recent resurgence in popularity among younger demographics even though it was originally released nearly a decade ago. The potential deal could make sense since Pinterest's service is fundamentally a visual platform.

Pinterest recently said that it plans to prioritize content, advertiser success, and shopping in 2021. Revenue in the first quarter is expected to grow in the low 70% range. The company's development efforts will focus on its Pinner product as well as advertiser offerings.

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

