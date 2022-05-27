Why Pinduoduo Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Pinduoduo NASDAQ: PDD), a Chinese e-commerce platform company, spiked today after the company reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that surpassed Wall Street's average estimates.

The stock was up 15.2% on Friday.

So what

Pinduoduo reported adjusted earnings per American depositary share (ADS) of $0.47, compared to a loss of $1.52 in the year-ago quarter and far ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of $0.25 per share.

The company's sales of $3.7 billion, up 7% from the year-ago quarter, also outpaced analysts' average estimate of about $3.1 billion for the quarter.

Other highlights from the first quarter include the company's monthly active users, which rose 4% from the year-ago quarter to 751.3 million, and Pinduoduo's active buyers increasing 7% year over year to 823.8 million.

Now what

While the company's latest financial results should make shareholders happy today, investors might also want to take note of comments made by the company's vice president of finance, Jun Liu, who said, "At this current scale, it is inevitable for us to see slower growth."

Additionally, CEO Lei Chen said on the earnings call that the company is "going through adjustments and development strategies" to focus on high-quality growth, and added that "in the process, our growth rate might be affected."

So while the latest quarterly results were good, Pinduoduo investors should be aware that it appears the company is preparing for slower growth ahead.

