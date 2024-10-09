Why Pimco Sees Opportunities in Five-Year Treasuries Amid Fed’s Soft Landing

Pacific Investment Management Co. (PIMCO) is advising investors to focus on five-year bonds, anticipating a soft landing for the US economy as central banks, particularly the Federal Reserve, start cutting interest rates. Pimco, which manages $1.9 trillion in fixed-income assets, sees five-year bonds as well-positioned to benefit from future rate cuts, contrasting with short-term instruments that carry reinvestment risk. With the US economy set to moderate without slipping into recession, these bonds are expected to deliver price appreciation, supported by high government deficits pushing long-term yields higher.





PIMCO's latest outlook highlights the potential for up to 225 basis points in rate cuts from developed market central banks by 2025, with the US’s neutral policy rate sitting between 2% to 3%. The firm expects cash rates to decline alongside policy rates, while yield curve normalization in the US could offer more opportunities for investors in the bond market. With the two-year Treasury yield trading above the 10-year, Pimco sees a "steepening view" reinforced by upcoming political uncertainties like the US presidential election in November.





Market Overview:





Pimco advises focusing on five-year bonds as central banks begin cutting rates, offering opportunities for price appreciation.



US yield curve normalization is creating opportunities, with Pimco predicting rate cuts up to 225 basis points by 2025.



US deficits and political uncertainties, such as the upcoming presidential election, could drive further market volatility.



Key Points:



Pimco expects the US neutral policy rate to be between 2% to 3%, making five-year bonds attractive for investors.



Developed market central banks are anticipated to cut rates, except the Bank of Japan, which may hike rates despite recent volatility.



Pimco warns that deficits and entitlement spending will be a concern for the US economy regardless of the election outcome.



Looking Ahead:



Five-year bonds are expected to outperform as central banks ease rates, with US deficits and political uncertainty weighing on markets.



Pimco favors high-quality credit and structured products, advising caution in lower-quality fixed-income investments.



Inflation-linked bonds and US mortgage-backed securities offer attractive investment opportunities in the current market environment.



As central banks move toward easing rates, investors are increasingly looking to bonds for price appreciation. Pimco’s focus on five-year bonds reflects its belief that these securities stand to benefit from a soft landing in the economy, as policymakers rein in growth without sparking a recession. While challenges such as deficits and geopolitical risks persist, the asset manager remains confident in the bond market’s ability to hedge against equity market slumps.Looking ahead, Pimco’s outlook offers several strategies for fixed-income investors, including focusing on inflation-linked bonds, high-quality credit, and mortgage-backed securities. The firm's cautious stance on lower-quality assets reflects concerns over complacency in corporate credit, but the overall market for bonds remains strong, particularly as investors seek to position themselves for the expected rate cuts over the next two years.

