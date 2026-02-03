Why Pfizer Stock Dropped Today

Key Points

Pfizer beat on 2025 sales and beat on earnings -- but still delivered a loss.

Pfizer reaffirmed 2026 sales and earnings guidance for under $3 per share.

10 stocks we like better than Pfizer ›

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock gave up 3.3% through 10:50 a.m. ET Tuesday despite delivering an earnings beat this morning.

Analysts forecast the pharmaceuticals giant would earn $0.57 per share on $16.8 billion in Q4 sales. Pfizer actually earned $0.66 (adjusted for one-time items) on sales of $17.6 billion.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Pfizer 2025 earnings

That's the good news. The bad news is that while Pfizer "beat" on both sales and adjusted earnings, its earnings as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) showed a $0.29 per share quarterly loss, and its sales declined 1% year over year.

Full year 2025 results were both worse and better. Sales declined 2% versus 2024. Pfizer did record a GAAP profit for the year however -- $1.36 per share, down 3%. Pfizer blamed continued declines in sales of Covid vaccines Paxlovid and Comirnaty, noting that if one backed out these vaccine sales, revenue would have grown 9%.

Despite the disappointing numbers, CEO Dr. Albert Bourla called the annual results "solid" with "excellent execution" by Pfizer.

Is Pfizer stock a sell?

Pfizer reaffirmed 2026 sales guidance between $59.5 billion to $62.5 billion (analysts want $61 billion), but disappointed investors here, too, because its earnings guidance remains below analyst expectations: Wall Street wants to see $2.97 per share, adjusted; Pfizer promised only $2.80 to $3 per share -- so $2.90 at the midpoint.

Should investors be disappointed, though?

$2.90 per share would value Pfizer stock at less than 9 times earnings, Pfizer pays a 6.5% dividend yield -- and hasn't cut its dividend even once in the last 15 years. Even single-digit earnings growth should suffice to turn this stock into a buy.

Given time, I think it's a safe bet Pfizer will be able to produce that.

Should you buy stock in Pfizer right now?

Before you buy stock in Pfizer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Pfizer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $446,319!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,137,827!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 932% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.