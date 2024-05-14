News & Insights

Why Pfizer is a Top 25 Dividend Giant (PFE)

May 14, 2024

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a staggering $20.48B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 5.91% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Pfizer Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.

The annualized dividend paid by Pfizer Inc is $1.68/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/09/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for PFE, which the report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.

