Why Pentair Stock Is Plummeting This Week

Key Points

Pentair reported first-quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday.

Several analysts reduced their price targets following the company's reporting of its Q1 2026 earnings.

Trading at a discount to its historical valuation, Pentair stock is worthy of investors' consideration right now.

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Pentair (NYSE: PNR) stock hasn't given investors much to celebrate in 2026, and things aren't turning around this week. Although the water solutions company reported strong first-quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, several analysts subsequently tempered their expectations for Pentair stock, motivating investors to click the sell button.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Pentair have fallen 12% from the end of trading last Friday through yesterday's close.

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A flood of bearish analyst sentiment has drowned investors' interest in owning this water stock

Reporting Q1 2026 revenue of $1.04 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 on Tuesday, Pentair beat analysts' expectations that it would post sales and adjusted EPS of $1.03 billion and $1.17, respectively.

Unimpressed with the company's surprisingly good financial results, investors placed greater emphasis on the tide of downwardly revised price targets that followed.

Barclays cut its price target to $92 from $95.

cut its price target to $92 from $95. TD Cowen slashed its price target to $75 from $90.

Bank of America reduced its price target to $80 from $88.

Don't be afraid to swim against the current

Despite analysts' more pessimistic outlook for Pentair stock, investors would be better served to place greater emphasis on the company's strong financial performance and management's confidence that the business is well-positioned to grow through 2026. Management, for example, forecasts 2026 earnings per share from continuing operations of $4.83 to $4.93, representing year-over-year increases of 23% to 25%.

With Pentair shares trading at 15.4 times operating cash flow, a discount to their five-year average cash flow multiple of 17.5, today's a great time for investors to dip their toes into this water stock.

Should you buy stock in Pentair right now?

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.