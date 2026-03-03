Why Peloton Stock Plummeted by Over 28% Last Month

Key Points

Unfortunately, said quarter covered the all-important holiday period, when people are in the mood to spend.

Recent product rollouts and a price hike for the No. 1 membership tier haven't been popular moves.

February was an especially cold month for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shareholders, as the value of their holdings decreased substantially. The month saw Peloton's shares lose more than 28% of their value, mainly due to a gloomy earnings report that left many market players feeling bearish. This was compounded by a top-level executive departure and a wave of negative analyst adjustments to the stock.

An exhausting quarter

Early in the month, Peloton took the wraps off its fiscal second quarter of 2026, which covered the always-crucial holiday period for consumer discretionary companies. That's why Peloton's double miss on pundit estimates was particularly stinging.

For the quarter, total revenue fell by almost 3% year-over-year to $656.5 million. Much of this was due to declines in both the company's membership rolls and the number of paid, connected fitness subscriptions. The former declined by 6% to 5.8 million, while the latter slumped by 7% to under 2.7 million.

In a more encouraging development, the company managed to narrow its net loss under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). This came in at $38.8 million, or $0.09 per share, against the year-ago period's $92 million shortfall.

Yet neither headline metric met analyst expectations. The consensus pundit projection for the bottom line was a loss of $0.05 per share, while that for revenue was over $675 million.

Peloton attempted to juice some growth during the quarter with the introduction of two major new product lines, the next-generation Cross Training and the built-for-commercial Pro series. It clearly had high hopes for these, as it added nearly $6 to the $44-per-month subscription price of its most popular All-Access membership tier. Those financial results indicate that, at least initially, this strategy didn't fly.

Analysts wasted little time in updating their takes on Peloton after earnings, with most becoming more pessimistic on its prospects. Several, including the Peloton trackers at banks Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, reduced their price targets. One went so far as to downgrade his recommendation on the company; this was Argus pundit John Staszak, who changed his rating to hold from buy.

That wasn't the only news about Peloton contributing to the price decline. On the same day it posted those quarterly figures, the company announced the departure of its CFO, Liz Coddington, effective at the end of March. Management began a search for a replacement, but as of early that month, it hadn't yet named a new CFO.

Tepid reaction from users

While it's still relatively early days for Peloton's updated products, I feel that if they were enticing to the public, this would have already been reflected in holiday sales. Similarly, users would have been more accepting of the higher All Access fee if they felt the extra they're being asked to pay was worth it.

To me, it seems as if management had too much faith in the refreshed hardware lineup. Although the new goods are certainly improvements to a product assortment that needed updating, they're likely not improved enough to get users to commit to them. As Peloton is still heavily dependent on both hardware sales and the membership fees they generate, that's not a good omen for the company or its stock.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

