Why Peloton Stock Lost 29% in 2025

Key Points

Peloton brought in its fourth CEO, Peter Stern, in five years.

Revenue continued to decline throughout the year, though profits improved.

The company expects the trend to continue in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive ›

Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON), the long-suffering maker of high-end exercise equipment, had another down year in 2025 as a combination of continued revenue declines, subscriber declines, and uncertainty around its future weighed on the stock. Additionally, the new CEO, Peter Stern, struggled to turn the business around. Stern was also the company's fourth CEO in less than five years, showing the post-pandemic meltdown has proven difficult for any manager to overcome.

As a result, the stock finished the year down 29%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

As you can see from the chart below, it was a volatile year for Peloton, but a recovery in the middle of the year faded toward the end.

What happened with Peloton last year

Peloton's slide last year was partly bad timing. The stock soared toward the end of 2024 along with other growth stocks in a wave of bullish sentiment as investors hoped for lower taxes and business-friendly policies under Trump.

Peloton finished its fiscal 2025 year in June with members falling from 6.4 million to 6 million and subscribers falling from 2.976 million to 2.8 million.

Not surprisingly, revenue was also down 8% to $2.49 billion. However, management has been focused on cutting costs, and its generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) operating loss significantly improved from $529 million to $36.2 million. Gross profit also improved despite the decline in profit, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) jumped from just $3.5 million a year ago to $403.6 million, a clear sign of progress.

However, it's hard to buy into the company's turnaround as long as revenue is falling and management predicted a slight decline for fiscal 2026, calling for revenue of $2.4 billion-$2.5 billion, a decline of 2% at the midpoint.

What's next for Peloton

Peloton's most recent results, for the quarter ended in September, showed a 6% decline in revenue to $551 million, but it did report GAAP net income of $14 million, driven by a new equipment lineup and Peloton IQ, an AI-powered personalized workout planner.

Peloton does seem to be on the right track here, but it's hard to buy into the recovery until revenue is moving steadily higher. The business also still appears to be in a weak position, following the post-pandemic hangover as its pool of potential customers is likely much smaller than it was before the pandemic.

Should you buy stock in Peloton Interactive right now?

Before you buy stock in Peloton Interactive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Peloton Interactive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $482,209!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,548!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 13, 2026.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.