Why Peloton Interactive Stock Is Still Falling This Week

What happened

Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) are continuing their long, steady slide this week, looking like they will close down 8.4% from where they were last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The stock of the maker of connected fitness equipment was up more than 2% at 11:47 a.m. ET today, but that's nowhere near enough to erase the deficit from the rest of the week.

So what

Trying to shake off its image as a luxury brand (though fitness equipment starting at $1,200 tends to imprint the picture in consumers' brains that it's not a necessity), Peloton has been cutting pricing and introducing lower-cost options.

Its new $300 Guide, a fancy smart camera that hooks up to a TV, might not erase that image, either, as there are other products on the market that are cheaper and more encompassing. Coupled with rampant inflation and real disposable income falling, even such lower-priced items might still seem too expensive.

Peloton is still growing, but much slower than investors were accustomed to, and now its connected fitness classes are facing more competition. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) will launch connected workouts through its Mirror device. Although there are doubts about the efficacy of launching a similar product in what is becoming a crowded market, having another rival makes Peloton's already subdued outlook look even dicier.

Now what

Peloton is not expected to turn profitable on an adjusted basis until 2023, but if the economy slows further (or worse, declines), reaching that threshold could be delayed. And it's possible we're in the first stages of a recession.

First-quarter gross domestic product fell 1.4% compared to an expected 1% rise, while the Consumer Price Index continues to roar higher, hitting 8.5% in March. We're in the grips of inflation unlike anything seen in four decades, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says it's just something we're going to have to live with for a while longer.

St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard has said the Fed might need to become even more aggressive with interest rates than already planned, and has spoken approvingly of the harsh tactics undertaken by Fed chairman Paul Volcker in the 1980s when he hiked rates to 20%. Bullard says bringing economic growth to a halt could be necessary to tame inflation.

That's not an environment conducive to selling $1,200 exercise bikes or $2,400 treadmills, and despite Peloton having lost 85% of its value, we might not have reached the bottom yet.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Peloton Interactive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lululemon Athletica and Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.