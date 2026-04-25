Why Pegasystems Stock Plummeted This Week

Key Points

Pegasystems reported sales and earnings for Q1 that were weaker than expected.

The company indicated that contract renewals could be stronger in the second half of the year, but the pressure is on.

10 stocks we like better than Pegasystems ›

Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) stock got hit with a pullback this week following the company's latest quarterly report. The low-code software specialist's share price ended the week's trading down 14.4% despite the backdrop of a 0.5% gain for the S&P 500 and a 1.5% gain for the Nasdaq Composite.

Pegasystems published its first-quarter results after the market closed on April 21 and reported sales and earnings for the period that came in below Wall Street's expectations. With this week's sell-off, the stock is now down 37.5% in 2026.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Pegasystems Q1 results were a dud

In the first quarter, Pegasystems recorded non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.46 on revenue of $429.97 million. Meanwhile, the average analyst estimate had called for the business to post an adjusted profit of $0.69 per share on sales of $467.16 million. Sales were down nearly 10% year over year, and adjusted net income per share came in 39% lower compared to the prior-year period.

What's next for Pegasystems?

Pegasystems typically provides full-year guidance at the beginning of the year and opts not to provide detailed quarterly updates, but management did provide some color on the contract cadence for the rest of the year. The company said that its renewal portfolio is weighted toward the back half of the year. On the one hand, this could suggest that the company's weaker-than-expected Q1 performance was somewhat down to contract timing. On the other hand, the soft Q1 performance introduces uncertainty and creates a lot of pressure for improvement in this year's second half.

Should you buy stock in Pegasystems right now?

Before you buy stock in Pegasystems, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Pegasystems wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $498,522!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,276,807!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 25, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.