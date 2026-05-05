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Why Peabody Energy Stock Slumped by Almost 6% Today

May 05, 2026 — 06:16 pm EDT

Written by Eric Volkman for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) badly missed on analyst profitability estimates in its latest-reported quarter, which was the main reason its stock landed well in the red on Tuesday. Investors aggressively sold the coal mining company's shares, leaving them with a nearly 6% loss that trading session.

The wrong kind of flip

Peabody's first-quarter revenue was just over $973 million, an improvement over the $937 million it booked in the same period of 2025. On the bottom line, the company flipped to a net loss of almost $26 million ($0.26 per share) from the year-ago profit of $38 million.

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Person staring at downward trending graph on a laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

Collectively, analysts tracking Peabody stock expected a net profit of $0.22 per share. On a slightly brighter note, the company beat on revenue, as the consensus pundit expectation was a shade under $972.5 million.

During the quarter, Peabody's top line benefited from higher prices and improved volumes across several product categories, including seaborne metallurgical coal. However, its costs also rose significantly, putting pressure on the bottom line.

Long-term laggard?

Peabody proffered volume guidance for its current (second) quarter, although it provided no financial estimates. The company expects to sell 19 million tons of low-sodium Powder River Basin (PRB) coal, with other U.S. thermal coal coming in at 3.4 million tons. Seaborne thermal is projected at 3 million tons, and Seaborne metallurgical's volume should reach 2.3 million tons.

Although Peabody's volume improvements were encouraging, the company still operates in a world that was -- at least until the Trump administration's arrival -- moving away from legacy energy sources. The long-term prospects for coal in general, and Peabody in particular, don't look all that bright to me as an investor, so I'd avoid both the company and its sector.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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