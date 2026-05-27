Why PDD Holdings Stock Got Slammed Today

Key Points

The Chinese e-commerce company missed on both the top and bottom lines.

However, it's progressing on its goal of transforming the business.

10 stocks we like better than PDD Holdings ›

American consumers might be buying plenty of goods from Temu, but on Wednesday, American investors weren't so hot on the site's owner, PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD). They traded out of the Chinese e-commerce company's American Depositary Shares (ADSes) after it published a disappointing quarterly earnings report; the equity fell by more than 10% that day.

Two fundamentals moving in opposite directions

Well before U.S. markets opened, PDD took the wraps off its first-quarter 2026 results. The period saw the company earn 106 billion yuan ($15.6 billion), up 11% year over year. Net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), on the other hand, fell by 15% to 14 billion yuan ($2.1 billion), or 9.51 yuan ($1.40) per ADS.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Neither line item surmounted the consensus analyst estimates. On average, prognosticators tracking PDD stock were modeling nearly 110 billion yuan ($16.2 billion) for revenue, and a non-GAAP (adjusted) net profit of 16.77 yuan ($2.47) per ADS.

Although no one likes a wide bottom-line miss, PDD's is due largely to business revitalization and international trade relations.

The company is in the middle of a transformation from a retailer of low-cost goods to one anchored by more quality, self-branded products, an effort that requires increased investment. On top of that, the expiration of the de minimis tax exemption in the U.S. led to increased tariff costs for the company.

Out with the old

It's tough to pivot away from a business model that's been successful in the past, and I feel PDD management should be commended for devising a new way to thrive. Its new approach is sensible and, while it may take some time to fully implement, could lead to better prosperity in the mid- to long term. I'd consider PDD a buy, then, albeit one for more patient investors.

Should you buy stock in PDD Holdings right now?

Before you buy stock in PDD Holdings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and PDD Holdings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $472,852!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,317,207!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 984% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 27, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.