Why Paysign Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Key Points

Paysign posted Q4 earnings that were in line with Wall Street's target and sales that beat expectations.

The company's forward guidance is spurring huge gains for the stock.

10 stocks we like better than Paysign ›

Paysign (NASDAQ: PAYS) stock is surging higher in Wednesday's trading. The healthcare fintech services company's share price was up 35.8% as of 2:20 p.m. ET. At the same point in the daily session, the S&P 500 was up 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.9%.

Paysign is likely getting a boost from bullish momentum for the broader market today, but the company's recent earnings report is the real catalyst behind today's explosive gains. On the other hand, the stock is still down roughly 1% across 2026's trading despite today's rally.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Paysign posts Q4 sales beat

Paysign published its fourth-quarter results after the market closed yesterday and reported sales that topped Wall Street's expectations. The company posted sales of $22.76 million in the period, beating the average analyst estimate's target for sales of $21.55 million. Meanwhile, earnings of $0.02 per share came in line with Wall Street's forecast. Revenue for the period was up nearly 26% year over year, and management's forward guidance suggests that strong sales momentum is poised to continue through this year.

The market thinks Paysign's forward guidance is a gamechanger

For 2026, Paysign expects its sales to be between $106.5 million and $110.5 million, with momentum in both its pharmaceuticals and plasma verticals seen as equal contributors to the expansion. Hitting the midpoint of that guidance range would mean posting annual revenue growth of approximately 32.5%.

Meanwhile. net income is projected to come in between $13 million and $16 million -- up from $7.55 million last year. In addition to strong sales growth ,the projected earnings jump is being supported by expansion for gross margins. With management delivering a stronger-than-expected sales outlook and margins on an upward trend, the market could continue to reward Paysign.

Should you buy stock in Paysign right now?

Before you buy stock in Paysign, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Paysign wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,325!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,074,070!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 900% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 25, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Paysign. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.