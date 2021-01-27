Why PayPal Stock Dropped Today

What happened

Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) dropped by as much as 7% Wednesday despite bullish sentiment from Wall Street. The market is selling off aggressively, and the tech sector is faring worse than others. As of 3:46 p.m. EST, the stock was down by 4.8%, while the S&P 500 was off by 2.8%.

So what

Three Wall Street firms put out research notes on PayPal Wednesday morning:

Bernstein: Reinitiated coverage with an outperform rating and a price target of $297.

KeyBanc: Maintained its overweight rating and increased its price target from $235 to $300.

Morgan Stanley: Kept its overweight rating and boosted its price target from $229 to $297.

Those targets all represent considerable upsides from Tuesday's closing share price of $241.

Image source: PayPal.

Now what

Bernstein analyst Harshita Rawat argued that PayPal is under-monetized within the fintech sector, but has ample opportunities ahead as the leading digital wallet. The accelerating shift to online buying will help PayPal expand the use cases for its app and platform, although Rawat cautioned that expectations for the near-term may need to be reset.

KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck pointed to "encouraging" metrics from the firm's proprietary Key First Look Data program that show e-commerce and digital transformations accelerating.

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette cited rising acceptance of PayPal at the top 500 online retailers in the U.S., while its merchant attrition remains very low. "This acceptance lead and position as a preferred digital wallet option for non-Amazon merchants reinforces our long-term thesis that PayPal can grow its TPV [total payment volume] at or above the rate of eCommerce [excluding Amazon]," the analyst wrote in a research note to investors.

10 stocks we like better than PayPal Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and PayPal Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Evan Niu, CFA owns shares of Amazon. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and PayPal Holdings and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon, short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon, and long January 2022 $75 calls on PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.