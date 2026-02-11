Why Parsons Stock Plummeted Today

Key Points

Parsons Q4 report arrived with weaker-than-expected sales and earnings this morning.

The company saw sales decline in response to shifts in a confidential contract.

Parsons expects the business to return to sales growth this year.

10 stocks we like better than Parsons ›

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) stock got hit with a big pullback on Wednesday following the release of the company's fourth-quarter report. The government services and defense-technologies company's share price closed out the daily session down 14.4%.

Parsons published its Q4 report before the market opened this morning, and investors weren't happy with the print. In addition to sales and earnings that missed Wall Street's targets, the company's forward guidance didn't do enough to assuage investors' concerns.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Parsons Q4 report was defined by disappointments

For last year's fourth quarter, Parsons reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.75 and sales of $1.6 billion. Earnings for the period came in $0.04 per share lower than the average analyst estimate, and sales missed the target by $70 million. Overall revenue was down 8% year over year, and organic revenue was down 10%.

While the company saw growth for space and defense industry services, transportation, and critical infrastructure protection, sales volume among one of its key confidential contracts softened. Excluding the impact from that confidential contract, sales were up 11% year over year in the period and 8% on an organic basis.

Parsons expects a return to growth in 2026

Parsons is targeting sales between $6.5 billion and $6.8 billion this year. If the business were to hit the midpoint of that forecast range, it would mean posting annual revenue growth of 4.5%. While returning to sales growth would be a bullish development, investors appear to have some reservations about potential adverse impacts from shifts in the company's confidential contract and uncertainty surrounding other government contracts.

Should you buy stock in Parsons right now?

Before you buy stock in Parsons, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Parsons wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 920% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 11, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.