Why Park Aerospace Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Park Aerospace grew sales 20% and doubled its earnings in Q3.

The aerospace materials producer plans a $150 million share-and-warrants sale.

10 stocks we like better than Park Aerospace ›

Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) stock, which produces advanced composite materials used in the production of airplanes, jumped 3.5% through 10:05 a.m. ET Wednesday after reporting fiscal Q3 2026 earnings last night.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Park Aerospace Q3 earnings

Park Aerospace gets zero coverage on Wall Street, so the company didn't "beat" or "miss" estimates with its report -- because there were no estimates. The aerospace supplier earned $0.15 per share on sales of $17.3 million in fiscal Q3. Sales climbed 20% year over year, while earnings per share nearly doubled over the $0.08 Park earned in last year's Q3.

Sales for the first nine months of the fiscal year increased by only 9%, so the Q3 performance was significantly better than the year as a whole, suggesting that business is picking up.

Earnings for the first nine months are now $0.37, putting the company on track to earn perhaps $0.50 for the year -- or even more if it can maintain the business acceleration seen in Q3.

Is Park Aerospace stock a buy?

Assuming Park hits that mark, then at a share price of just under $25, the stock would appear to be selling for a price-to-earnings ratio of roughly 50 times. That seems expensive, albeit the Q3 performance was pretty terrific.

A second reason to be wary of Park is the announcement, filed simultaneously with the earnings report with the SEC, that Park plans to sell common stock with attached warrants to buy stock, worth a total of $150 million. The shares and warrants are planned to be sold only "from time to time, in one or more offerings," so the plans seem to be in flux.

Still, Park is promising some significant dilution of its stock. Investors should keep an eye on that.

Should you buy stock in Park Aerospace right now?

Before you buy stock in Park Aerospace, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Park Aerospace wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $487,089!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,139,053!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 970% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 14, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.