Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Keeps Going Down

Key Points

Anthropic has a new cybersecurity-focused LLM called Claude Mythos.

Investors are debating whether Mythos will grow the cybersecurity market or dominate it.

10 stocks we like better than Palo Alto Networks ›

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) stock took its investors on a rollercoaster ride this week, surging Tuesday morning amid rumors of a collaboration between artificial intelligence giant Anthropic and cybersecurity companies such as Palo Alto -- then crashing yesterday on worries these rumors may prove false.

Palo Alto continues to slide in Friday morning trading, down 7.1% as of 10 a.m. ET.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Will Claude Mythos save Palo Alto -- or kill it?

Here's the basic story of what's happening, as retold by Benchmark analyst Yi Fu Lee: On Tuesday, April 7, Anthropic finally unveiled its Claude Mythos general-purpose language model, demonstrating the LLM's "significant capabilities in identifying security vulnerabilities" -- i.e., cybersecurity.

Investors had been worrying about Mythos for weeks. But on the date of the reveal, the story changed to one of how Anthropic's Mythos could be good news for Palo Alto, by (1) highlighting the threat to cyber from AI-enabled hackers, at the same time as potential use of Mythos by companies like Palo Alto would expand demand for cybersecurity.

What it means for Palo Alto Networks

Lee believes Mythos's arrival will grow the annual market for cybersecurity products by about $1 billion annually. Investors, both yesterday and today, seem less certain about that -- but honestly, nobody knows how this will play out.

What we do know is this:

Palo Alto already does nearly $10 billion in annual business, so a $1 billion-a-year bump in the total addressable market -- not all of which will go to Palo Alto -- won't be a world-changing event for Palo Alto, if it even happens. Meanwhile, Palo Alto stock's selling for about 100 times earnings, with annual earnings growth projected in the low teens.

I see a whole lot more risk than reward in this one.

Should you buy stock in Palo Alto Networks right now?

Before you buy stock in Palo Alto Networks, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palo Alto Networks wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $550,348!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,127,467!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 959% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Palo Alto Networks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.