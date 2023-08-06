Why Palantir's Stock Climbed 29% in July

What happened

Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) climbed 29% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The artificial-intelligence software specialist has seen its share price more than triple year to date from just $6.39 at the beginning of this year.

So what

Palantir benefited from a burst of optimism over generative artificial intelligence that has continued to buoy its share price. The company asserts itself as a worldwide leader in artificial intelligence, with the International Data Corporation (IDC) ranking it at the top of a worldwide artificial intelligence software study in terms of market share and revenue. Palantir's platform is suited for defense corporations and business organizations and allows them to tap into large language models to power their growth.

In terms of financial, Palantir has also impressed by reporting its second consecutive quarter of profitability and its first-ever operating profit of $4.1 million for 2023's first quarter, ended March 31. Total revenue climbed 18% year over year to $525 million for the quarter, with free cash flow leaping ninefold year over year from $20.3 million to $182.6 million. Rising interest rates are not a concern for the business, as it maintained a clean balance sheet with $1.26 billion of cash and zero debt.

Palantir's total customer count jumped 41% year over year to 391, with the number of commercial customers surging by 52% year over year to 280. Things are looking bright for the company, as total contract value climbed 60% year over year to $397 million, while billings increased by 25% year over year to $614 million. Guidance for 2023 is for revenue to come in between $2.18 billion and $2.24 billion, which represents a 15.7% year over year growth at its midpoint.

Now what

Things are looking up for Palantir as it continues to snag contracts from the U.S. government. The company was selected by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to provide its platform for end-to-end automation that will help DISA enhance coordination between the U.S. Department of Defense and commercial spectrum licensees. Its software will help to integrate multiple functions into a single infrastructure that will enhance workflow efficiency and reduce the time needed for coordination. The platform can also scale up to support more advanced spectrum-sharing use cases in the future.

Just last week, Palantir also announced the expansion of a multiyear partnership with WesTrac to implement its Foundry operating system across its core operations. Its client is one of the world's largest Caterpillar dealers and a provider of heavy mobile equipment. Foundry can help WesTrac to improve task scheduling decisions for workshop planners and supervisors, thus helping to increase labor efficiency. The software can also identify inventory items that are out of stock and enable the company to place orders in a timely fashion to reduce downtime.

With software that can run the gamut of functions for a wide variety of organizations, Palantir looks set to grow its business steadily in the years ahead.

