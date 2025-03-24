Why Palantir Technologies Stock Rallied on Monday

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock charged higher on Monday, climbing as much as 7.1%. As of 2:03 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 5%.

The catalyst that sent the artificial intelligence (AI) software and data mining specialist higher was its addition to an elite group of stocks.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

The S&P 100

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is the most widely acknowledged benchmark for the U.S. stock market, consisting of the 500 biggest companies in the country. The S&P 100 is a subset of those stocks, made up of the 100 largest companies in the index. Palantir joined the ranks of this elite group on Monday to coincide with indexes' quarterly rebalancing.

While this might seem much ado about nothing, there are certain benefits to being admitted to the benchmark. The move will likely attract the attention of hedge funds and institutional investors, generating additional demand for the stock. Furthermore, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the index will be forced to buy shares of Palantir, as their holdings mirror that of the index.

On the other hand, any so-called "index effect," which boosts the stock price over the short term, tends to diminish over time as investors focus on revenue growth and profitability.

Strong financials for Palantir

Palantir continues to make impressive strides in that department. In the fourth quarter, revenue of $828 million grew 36% year over year, while its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 surged 75%. The impressive growth was fueled by a rapid increase in customers and robust demand for the company's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which uses company-specific data to help management make data-driven decisions.

If there's one drawback associated with Palantir, it would have to be the company's valuation, which isn't for the faint of heart. It currently sells for 171 times forward earnings and 47 times forward sales, so Palantir isn't cheap. That said, the stock's recent decline brought its forward price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio -- which factors in the company's impressive growth -- to 0.9, when any number less than 1 suggests a stock that is fairly valued.

Given the recent sell-off and strong runway for growth ahead, it might finally be time to start looking at Palantir.

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $721,394!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 24, 2025

Danny Vena has positions in Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.