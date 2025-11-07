Why Is Palantir Technologies Stock Crashing This Week?

Key Points

Despite beating Wall Street targets in its latest earnings, investors are growing increasingly wary of its astronomical valuation.

Michael Burry, famous for anticipating the housing crisis of 2008, has bet against Palantir with a significant number of put contracts.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

Shares of Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) are falling this week, down 15.1% as of 11:44 a.m ET on Friday. The move comes as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq-100 lost 2.8% and 4.6%, respectively.

The artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouse released another earnings beat on Monday, but the numbers still failed to impress investors, given its extreme valuation. On the same day, a regulatory filing revealed that Michael Burry, head of Scion Asset Management, has taken a significant position, betting Palantir stock will decline.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Burry believes Palantir stock will fall

Michael Burry, the contrarian hedge fund manager made famous by the 2015 film The Big Short, revealed in a regulatory filing that his fund purchased 50,000 put contracts on Palantir stock -- options that pay out when a stock declines in value.

The revelation timed up with a broader sell-off of AI-related stocks as investors become increasingly wary of stretched valuations. With a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of more than 600, Palantir is one of the most extreme examples of this, and the company's earnings release, while showing rapid growth continues, was still underwhelming for many investors, given the stock price.

Palantir's stock is overpriced

While investors can get carried away waiting for the perfect deal and miss opportunities, the reality is that a strong company can be a bad investment. It's hard to look at Palantir's current valuation and see it as anything but extreme.

With a P/E of more than 600, Palantir would have to grow its earnings tenfold just to approach somewhat reasonable levels and even then, it would trade with a P/E nearly twice that of Alphabet. I would avoid Palantir stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $591,613!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,152,905!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,034% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.