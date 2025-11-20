Why Palantir Technologies Rallied Thursday Morning

Key Points

Nvidia reported revenue and earnings that exceeded expectations.

The AI chipmaker put to bed, at least for now, fears of an AI slowdown, which is great for Palantir.

The road ahead for Palantir is long, but the stock comes at a hefty price.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock gained ground today, climbing as much as 5.5%. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 1.8%.

The artificial intelligence (AI) software and data mining specialist rallied on news that another big player in the AI space issued a blockbuster financial report.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

What AI bubble?

There have been concerns that the adoption of AI was slowing, but the financial results delivered by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) appeared to put those fears to rest, at least for now.

For its fiscal 2026 third quarter (ended Oct. 26), the AI chipmaker generated revenue that rose 62% year over year and 22% quarter over quarter to a record $57 billion. This drove earnings per share (EPS) up 60% to $1.30. The headline was that there was no slowing in demand for the graphics processing units (GPUs) that power AI. Revenue for Nvidia's data center segment, which includes chips used for cloud computing, AI, and data centers, soared to $51.2 billion, up 66% year over year and 25% sequentially.

In comments made during the earnings call, Nvidia CFO Colette Kress confirmed that the company is "on track" for $500 billion worth of sales (including the just-reported quarter) for its AI-centric Blackwell and Rubin chips through the end of calendar 2026. That suggests Nvidia anticipates sales of roughly $378 billion next year, which would represent year-over-year sales growth of approximately 78%.

What does this have to do with Palantir?

Palantir developed its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which aggregates company-specific data from disparate systems to provide near-real-time, data-driven solutions for business. The company has no real competition -- at least not thus far -- and its system has become the gold standard for business and government customers alike.

Fears of a slowdown in AI adoption would spell bad news for Palantir, as the AI revolution is the catalyst behind the company's recent incredible growth. Nvidia's results put to rest -- at least for now -- fears of an AI slowdown.

That said, Palantir still fetches an enormous premium, selling for 165 times next year's expected earnings and 63 times expected sales. Any evidence of a deceleration in the adoption of AI, or any failure on Palantir's part to deliver, could send the stock careening lower, so let the buyer beware.

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,222!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,342!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,016% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Nvidia and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.