Why Is Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Up 12% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). Shares have added about 12% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Palantir Technologies due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Palantir Technologies Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

PLTR Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates

Palantir Technologies' first-quarter 2026 revenues of $1.63 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6%, reflecting a sharp 85% year-over-year increase. Growth was broad-based, with commercial revenue reaching $774 million and government revenue at $858 million. The standout was the U.S. business, which now contributes 79% of total revenues and surged 104% year over year, highlighting intense domestic demand for AI-driven solutions.

The company also reported $2.4 billion in total contract value bookings during the quarter, indicating strong deal momentum and reinforcing visibility into future revenue streams.

Margins and Profitability Show Structural Strength

Profitability remained a defining feature of the quarter. Palantir posted an adjusted gross margin of 88%, reflecting the scalability of its platform model. Adjusted operating income came in at $984 million, translating into a 60% adjusted operating margin. Adjusted earnings per share reached 33 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.8%, showing 154% improvement from the prior year.

The company’s Rule of 40 score rose to 145%, underlining a rare combination of high growth and strong profitability. Cash flow generation was equally solid, with $899 million in operating cash flow and $925 million in adjusted free cash flow, demonstrating efficient conversion of revenue into cash.

Customer Metrics Highlight Deepening Adoption

Customer engagement metrics reinforced the strength of Palantir’s platform. The company ended the quarter with 1,007 customers, while net dollar retention stood at an impressive 150%, indicating significant expansion within the existing client base.

Forward-looking indicators remained strong, with total remaining deal value at $11.8 billion and remaining performance obligations at $4.5 billion. These figures suggest sustained demand and long-term revenue visibility as customers increasingly embed Palantir’s solutions into their operations.

AI Platform and Product Strategy Fuel Growth

Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform continues to act as the primary growth engine. The company is focusing on enabling enterprise autonomy through AI-driven workflows, supported by capabilities such as cost attribution, traceability, and governance controls.

As AI model costs decline and performance converges across providers, Palantir is positioning itself at the application and operational layer, where execution, reliability, and accountability matter most. This strategic positioning is helping it stand out in an increasingly competitive AI landscape.

Raised Guidance Signals Confidence

Management raised its full-year outlook significantly, reflecting strong demand trends. The company expects second-quarter revenue between $1.797 billion and $1.801 billion, indicating continued growth momentum.

For full-year 2026, revenue guidance was raised to between $7.650 billion and $7.662 billion, marking a notable increase from prior projections. The company also expects U.S. commercial revenue to exceed $3.224 billion and projects adjusted free cash flow in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.4 billion. This upward revision signals confidence in both demand visibility and execution capability.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 16.4% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Palantir Technologies has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a C. However, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Palantir Technologies has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Palantir Technologies belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Another stock from the same industry, F5 Networks (FFIV), has gained 20.4% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

F5 reported revenues of $811.7 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +11%. EPS of $3.90 for the same period compares with $3.42 a year ago.

For the current quarter, F5 is expected to post earnings of $3.98 per share, indicating a change of -4.3% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

F5 has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

F5, Inc. (FFIV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.