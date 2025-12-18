Why Palantir Stock Soared 4.7% Today

Key Points

November's inflation reading came in well below expectations, boosting hopes for another Federal Reserve rate cut.

The data may be skewed, however, given the difficulty in collecting data during the recent government shutdown.

The stock's valuation remains extraordinarily stretched, even as the company continues to grow rapidly.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

Shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) rose on Thursday, finishing the day up 4.7%. The jump came as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite finished up 0.7% and 1.3%, respectively.

The artificial intelligence (AI) company's stock recovered most of Wednesday's decline after a softer-than-expected inflation report raised market hopes of more rate cutting by the Federal Reserve.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Cooling inflation lifts Palantir and other growth stocks

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its November report showing annual inflation now clocking in at 2.7%, well below the expected 3.1%. The news boosted stocks across the market, but had a particularly significant impact on more speculative stocks, like Palantir's, as it increases the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will cut rates at its next meeting. Lower rates tend to lead to investors taking on more risk.

The stock may soon give back what it gained today; later in the day, several high-quality news outlets like the Wall Street Journal began covering the irregularities in the latest report stemming from the recent government shutdown. Many economists believe that inflation is higher than what the report states.

Palantir's valuation remains a serious concern

And investing in Palantir is a risk. While its business has been highly successful so far, and is continuing to grow rapidly. The fact is that Palantir's stock is wildly expensive. The company's price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) currently sits above 400. Its price-to-sales ratio (P/S) is over 115. These are astronomical.

I do not believe Palantir can justify its valuation, even with continued success.

Should you buy stock in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $511,196!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,047,897!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 951% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2025.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.