Why Palantir Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock is seeing massive gains in Wednesday's trading. The software specialist's share price was up 18.2% as of 3:20 p.m. ET, amid an 8.5% gain for the S&P 500 and a 9.9% rally for the Nasdaq Composite.

Palantir stock is surging today after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for all countries except China. Despite volatility in the broader market, Palantir's share price is now up 21.5% across 2025's trading.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Palantir stock surges following Trump's tariff pivot

In a note published to Trump Media's Truth Social platform today, President Trump announced that there would be a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for all countries except China. During the three-month grace period, imported goods from these countries will instead be taxed at a 10% rate. Meanwhile, the Trump administration will be raising its tariff rate on Chinese goods from 104% to 125%.

What's next for Palantir?

With its last earnings update, Palantir said it expected sales for its quarter ended in March to be between $858 million and $862 million. If the business were to hit the midpoint of that forecast range, it would mean posting year-over-year sales growth of 35.6%.

Meanwhile, the company expects full-year sales to be between $3.741 billion and $3.757 billion, good for an annual growth of roughly 31% at the midpoint of the guidance range. Non-GAAP (adjusted) free cash flow for the period is projected to come in between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 28% at the midpoint of the guidance range.

With increased uncertainty on the macroeconomic outlook amid rapidly shifting tariff policies, whether Palantir will guide its forecasts downward with its next earnings report remains to be seen. But the business has been serving up very impressive momentum.

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,231!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 5, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.