Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

Key Points The Bureau of Labor Statistics published August jobs numbers this morning that were weaker than expected.

While the weak jobs report supports the case for interest-rate cuts, it's also raising questions about the health of the U.S. economy.

Insider selling also appears to be pressuring Palantir stock today.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock is pulling back in Friday's trading. The artificial intelligence software leader's share price was down 2.6% as of noon ET amid the backdrop of a 0.5% decline for the S&P 500 and a 0.2% dip for the Nasdaq Composite. The tech company's stock had been down as much as 5.2% earlier in the day.

Palantir stock is moving lower today as investors react to the latest U.S. jobs data and what the figures could mean for the outlook on interest rates and the broader economy. Recent disclosures of stock selling by company insiders also appears to be factoring into the valuation pullback.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Palantir stock slips as the market reacts to jobs data

The Bureau of Labor Statistics published its August jobs report this morning and announced that 22,000 jobs were added in the month. The growth came in significantly below the 75,000 job additions called for by the average economist estimate.

While the weak jobs growth initially powered bullish momentum thanks to the belief that the data points to to an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve this month, the positive momentum faded as other concerns took the spotlight. It looks likely that the Fed will cut rates this month, but the weak jobs data is prompting sell-offs due to fears that the U.S. economy is weakening.

Insider selling is also weighing on Palantir stock

In a filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday, Palantir revealed that three company insiders had recently sold stock. Board member Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares, with the earliest date of sale in the transaction being Aug. 29. Board member Alexander Moore sold 20,100 shares on Sept. 2.

Chief financial officer and treasurer David Glazer also exercised stock warrants on Sept. 2 that allowed him to purchase 37,770 shares of Palantir stock at a price of $4.72 per share, but he then proceeded to sell even more stock the same day. Across eight transactions that day, Glazer sold 81,000 shares of company stock. While insider selling doesn't necessarily mean that a company and its stock are in trouble, recent sales made by company insiders appear to be adding to concerns about Palantir's heavily growth-dependent valuation.

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $678,148!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,052,193!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,065% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.