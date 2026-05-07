Why Palantir Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Palantir will participate in the upcoming U.S. Army "Right to Integrate" hackathon.

Palantir's government sales just grew slower than commercial. An Army win could change that.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

After two days of falling share prices post-earnings, defense technology giant Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock is getting back on the horse Thursday, and as of 11:40 a.m. ET its stock is up 4.2%.

You can thank the U.S. Army for that -- and hackers.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Palantir's Hackathon

Palantir announced this morning that it will participate in an upcoming "hackathon sprint" hosted by the U.S. Army. It won't be the only defense company participating; according to an Army press release, everyone from Anduril to Boeing (NYSE: BA), General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), L3Harris (NYSE: LHX), Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Northrop Grumman (NYSE: RTX), and RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX) have also been invited.

But Palantir has a special reason to want to participate and show off its technical chops.

Last quarter, Palantir hit its highest-ever year-over-year growth rate of 85%, but two factors may still be worrying investors. First, Palantir warned that new contracts grew more slowly than sales (yielding a book-to-bill ratio under 1.0), and full-year sales may grow only 71% this year.

And second, government sales in particular grew more slowly than commercial sales -- only 76% for government, versus 95% for commercial, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Why Palantir wants to enlist in the Army

A big win with the U.S. Army could help shift this dynamic and reaccelerate government sales growth. And here's the best news:

According to the Army, the aim of its "Right to Integrate" hackathon is to "ensure offensive and defensive weapon systems, and business systems across the Army, can collectively integrate, share data and communicate with each other." This objective plays right to Palantir's strengths.

If Palantir's looking for a place to grow faster, I think they just found it.

Should you buy stock in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $476,034!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,274,109!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 975% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 7, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boeing, L3Harris Technologies, Leidos, Palantir Technologies, and RTX. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.