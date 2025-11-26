Why PagerDuty Stock Just Crashed

Key Points

PagerDuty beat on earnings but missed on sales last night.

The automated response software company reported blockbuster GAAP profits.

Automated response software company PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) stock crashed 25.7% through 11:40 a.m. ET Wednesday after reporting mixed results in its Q3 earnings report last night.

Analysts forecast PagerDuty would earn only $0.24 per share, adjusted for one-time items, and PagerDuty blew out the box on that one, reporting a $0.33 per share profit instead. The software company missed slightly on sales, however, reporting $124.5 million, where Wall Street wanted to see $124.9 million.

PagerDuty Q3 earnings

Sales climbed 5% year over year, and PagerDuty reported its "second consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability," said CEO Jennifer Tejada, with an operating profit margin of 6.5% and $1.69 per share in earnings as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) -- yes, you read that right. PagerDuty's GAAP earnings were actually several times better than its non-GAAP adjusted number, which itself beat earnings.

Actual free cash flow, however, was only $20.9 million for the quarter, much less than reported net income of $161.6 million.

Is PagerDuty stock a sell?

If you're going to be conservative, therefore, you should probably value PagerDuty not on its earnings, but on its free cash flow -- its real cash profit. So far this year, that number works out to $117.6 million (versus more than $152 million in reported GAAP profit). The good news is that, based on PagerDuty's current market capitalization of $1.04 billion, this works out to a price-to-free cash flow ratio of only 8.8x.

Even with a modest projected growth rate of only 9%, to me, that seems a fair price to pay for PagerDuty stock. While everyone else on Wall Street today seems to be selling it, I'm going to go ahead and call PagerDuty stock a small-cap buy.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

