Why Paccar Stock Rolled Downhill Today

Paccar (NASDAQ: PCAR) stock tumbled 8.5% through 11:25 a.m. ET Tuesday after the company reported a tiny earnings miss.

Heading into earnings, analysts forecast the commercial truck manufacturer would earn $2.14 per share on $8.3 billion in sales. In fact, Paccar beat the sales figure easily with $8.8 billion in revenue reported. It fell a penny short on earnings, however: $2.13 per share.

Paccar Q2 earnings

Paccar CEO Preston Feight characterized both sales and earnings as "excellent" in Q2. This despite only one of the two metrics outperforming -- and despite earnings declining 8.6% year over year. (Sales fell 1% year over year.)

Feight points out that year to date, Paccar's earnings are up a strong 18% at $4.40 per share earned so far. Considering that first-half sales are up only 1%, that's an impressive performance -- albeit it was a whole lot more impressive in Q1 than in Q2.

Paccar also noted that its market share in Class 8 big trucks expanded significantly, to about 31.5% in Q2.

Is Paccar stock a buy?

Paccar did not give earnings guidance for either Q3 or for the rest of the year. Management did note that it sees the size of the Class 8 truck market in the U.S. and Canada shrinking this year, however, falling from about 305,000 trucks in 2023 to roughly 260,000 trucks in 2024 -- a 15% decline.

This explains why Paccar has been able to grow its market share even as its sales shrink: It's winning a larger piece of a shrinking pie. But is that a reason to avoid Paccar?

I don't think so. In fact, at a valuation of about 11.4 times trailing earnings and paying a generous 4% dividend yield, I actually think Paccar stock looks kind of cheap right now. Admittedly, it may take some time for sales growth to bounce back. But if you're patient, today's sell-off could turn out to be a nice buying opportunity in Paccar stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Paccar right now?

Before you buy stock in Paccar, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Paccar wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $757,001!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 22, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.https://www.fool.com/investing/stock market/types-of-stocks/blue-chip-stocks/best-blue-chip-dividend-stocks/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.