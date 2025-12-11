Key Points

It posted a quarterly earnings report that disappointed investors.

Its top-line dipped marginally, and its adjusted net loss deepened, compared to the year-ago period.

It didn't seem as if many stock investors wanted to try Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) on for size on Thursday. The company's shares took a real hit that day, falling by more than 21%, on a dispiriting quarterly earnings report.

Slumps in key fundamentals

Oxford published its third-quarter figures just after market close Wednesday. The retail clothing conglomerate -- which owns the Tommy Bahama brand, among others -- booked net sales of just over $307 million for the period. That figure was down marginally on a year-over-year basis.

On the bottom line Oxford's net loss not according to generally accepted accounting practices (GAAP) deepened to almost $14 million ($0.92 per share) from third quarter 2024's shortfall of $1.7 million.

Oxford's net loss came in slightly narrower than the consensus analyst estimate of $0.96 per share. The company missed on the top line, however, as the collective pudnit expectation was for nearly $309 million.

The company was dragged down by a more than 4% decline in sales (to $154 million) at Tommy Bahama, its top revenue-generating brand. Its Johnny Was brand also saw a drop, although both Lilly Pulitzer and the company's collection of emerging brands posted year-over-year gains.

Guiding for less

While that trailing performance wasn't awful, it probably didn't deserve that aggressive investor sell-off on Thursday. What was more of a concern to investors was the future, and that's where Oxford really fell short.

Management reduced its guidance for the entirety of 2025, cutting its net sales projection to $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion; previously, it forecast around $1.52 billion for the metric. It also took the chop to per-share, non-GAAP (adjusted) profitability, which is now expected to land between $2.20 and $2.40. The preceding guidance was well higher at $2.80 to $3.20.

Again, none of this is a flashing red light to abandon Oxford shares, in my view. At the same time, I don't see anything with this company that would compel me to buy the stock.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Oxford Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.