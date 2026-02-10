Why Oscar Health Stock Ticked up on Tuesday

Key Points

The healthcare company published its latest set of financial figures.

It missed analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines, but this was overshadowed by very bullish revenue guidance.

Unexpectedly optimistic guidance was the factor powering Oscar Health's (NYSE: OSCR) rise on the stock market Tuesday. The next-generation healthcare company reported its latest set of financial results, and while it missed analyst estimates on trailing results, investors liked what they saw with the crystal-ball gazing. At the end of the trading session, Oscar's stock was up by nearly 2%.

Falling short

Oscar's total revenue for its fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.8 billion, up a robust 17% from the same period the previous year. On the other hand, the company's net loss in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) deepened considerably, to almost $353 million ($1.24 per share) from fourth quarter 2024's deficit of almost $154 million.

Analysts tracking Oscar were expecting the company to do notably better in both fundamentals. Their average estimate for revenue was $3.1 billion, while that for net loss was only $0.89 per share.

In the press release detailing the results, Oscar waxed optimistic about one notable growth metric -- that of the company's membership rolls. At the end of the quarter, its total member count topped 2 million, well up from the under 1.7 million in the year-ago period.

Bullish outlook

Oscar is clearly looking toward the future, and liking what it sees. The section of the earnings report that wowed investors was the company's full-year guidance; it's counting on total revenue of $18.7 billion to $19 billion, with earnings from operations coming in at $250 million to $450 million (the company posted a loss of almost $334 million in this line item in the fourth quarter). It did not provide a net income forecast.

That revenue projection is far above the consensus analyst estimate of under $12.8 billion.

I like a confident management team, so I'd say this is a company to watch. That projection feels high to me, but in the coming quarter or two if there are indications that Oscar can hit such a level, it might just be on its way to lasting success.

