Why Orla Mining Stock Crushed the Market on Monday

Key Points

It discovered something valuable near its Musselwhite mine.

What it found might not be hard to extract.

10 stocks we like better than Orla Mining ›

Precious metals extractor Orla Mining (NYSEMKT: ORLA) struck a nugget of gold on Monday, as it reported an encouraging news items about one of its mines. Investors rewarded this by bidding the Canadian company's U.S.-listed shares up by more than 12%, easily beating the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) 0.4% gain.

Worth its weight in gold

Before the opening of the U.S. and Toronto stock markets, Orla announced that it had found gold deposits 1.6 kilometers stretching (1 mile) away from its Musselwhite mine in the northwest of Ontario (Canada's most populous province).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The company added that this implies there might be deposits of the valuable yellow metal as much as 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) further from existing resources. These likely won't be challenging to extract, either, as the miner wrote in a press release that surface drilling in the area has identified multiple potential sites for unearthing gold.

Orla quoted its senior vice president of exploration Sylvain Guerard as saying, "These results validate our investment thesis for Musselwhite -- this is a rare, high-quality asset with the geological continuity to support decades of additional production."

Bottom-line boost?

Happily for its shareholders, Orla has every intention of taking advantage of this discovery, which could have a dramatic effect on the fundamentals. Guerard added that the finding "extends far beyond current resources, positioning us for significant resource growth."

Should you invest $1,000 in Orla Mining right now?

Before you buy stock in Orla Mining, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Orla Mining wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $621,976!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,085!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.