Why Oracle Stock Is Surging Today

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock is seeing big gains in Monday's trading. The company's share price was up 4.6% as of 1:40 p.m. ET, amid a 0.2% gain for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and a 0.1% gain for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). The stock had been up as much as 8.6% earlier in the day.

Oracle's valuation is climbing higher today following new guidance from management and bullish coverage from analysts. The reaction from investors has pushed the company's share price to a new all-time high.

Oracle just gave investors some great news about MultiCloud

Oracle shared some major details about its outlook in the current fiscal year through a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and investors are bidding up its stock in response.

Through the filing, CEO Safra Catz said that the business was off to a strong start in its 2026 fiscal year, and noted that revenue for its MultiCloud database was continuing to grow at a rate greater than 100%. Even better, the company has recently inked a new deal that is expected to generate more than $30 billion in sales starting in its 2028 fiscal year.

Analysts see promise in Oracle's cloud progress

Before Oracle's SEC filing was made and before the market opened this morning, Stifel raised its rating on Oracle stock from hold to buy. Brad Reback, the firm's lead analyst on the stock, also raised his one-year price target on Oracle from $180 per share to $250 per share and pointed to ramping up capital expenditures and remaining performance obligations as signs that the company was making good on its targets in the cloud services space.

Later in the day, Barclays weighed in with its own fresh coverage on the stock. The investment firm thinks that the growth and contract news contained in today's filing with the SEC will help allay investor concerns that the business won't be able to hit management's growth targets. The firm maintained an overweight rating on the stock and a one-year price target of $221 per share.

As of this writing, Barclays' price target implies additional upside of just 0.5%. Meanwhile, Stifel's target suggests upside of roughly 14%. A strong rally has pushed the company's valuation to a new high, but big wins on the cloud front suggest that Oracle could still deliver wins for long-term investors.

