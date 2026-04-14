Why Oracle Stock Surged Today

Key Points

Oracle stock moved higher Tuesday amid bullish momentum for the broader market.

The market saw bullish momentum today amid expectations that negotiations could proceed to end the Iran war.

In addition to Iran-related dynamics, Oracle also gained ground thanks to news of an expanded partnership with Bloom Energy.

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Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock posted a big gain in Tuesday's trading. The software giant's share price closed out the daily session up 4.7%. The S&P 500 gained 1.1% in the session, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.9%.

The broader market moved higher today thanks to hopes for negotiations that could end the Iran war. In addition to that source of bullish momentum, Oracle stock also appears to have seen gains connected to news that the company is expanding its partnership with Bloom Energy.

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Tech stocks rallied today on Iran hopes

Growth-dependent tech stocks generally saw strong gains in Tuesday's trading as investors bet that the U.S. and Israel could make a deal to end the war with Iran in the near future. President Donald Trump said yesterday that the U.S. had been contacted by Iranian officials and that they would "like to make a deal very badly." While there are still significant causes for uncertainty regarding the conflict, the market appears to be having a positive reaction to the U.S.'s recent moves to blockade the Strait of Hormuz when it comes to accelerating the timeline for ending the war.

Oracle just expanded its partnership with Bloom Energy

After the market closed yesterday, Oracle and Bloom Energy announced that they were expanding their partnership. As per the recent announcement, Oracle recently inked a contract for 1.2 gigawatts of energy capacity from Bloom Energy.

While some investors and analysts have recently raised concerns about Oracle's positioning as the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution continues to unfold, the company's new deal with Bloom suggests that the software giant is taking a full-speed-ahead approach to its AI infrastructure buildout.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.