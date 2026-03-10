Why Oracle Stock Is Ripping Higher in After-Hours Trading

Key Points

Oracle reported Q3 2026 financial results after the bell rang this afternoon.

The company beat analysts' sales and profit expectations.

Buying Oracle stock still entails a fair degree of risk.

Dipping 1.4% during regular trading hours today, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock is shooting higher during after-hours trading. With the tech company reporting third-quarter 2026 financial results that surpassed analysts' expectations -- and another positive development, investors have found motivation to click the buy button.

As of 4:51 p.m. ET, shares of Oracle are up 7.8% from closing at $149.40 at the end of regular trading hours today.

It's not just beating analysts' estimates that's impressing investors this afternoon

While certainly impressed with Oracle's Q3 2026 revenue of $17.2 billion, a 22% year-over-year increase and better than the $16.9 billion analysts anticipated, investors have been pleasantly surprised by the company's profits. The analysts' consensus was $1.23, but the company reported adjusted EPS of $1.79 for Q3 2026.

More impressive than the headline numbers, however, was what Oracle reported regarding its remaining performance obligations (RPO). Oracle ended Q3 2026 with $553 billion in RPO, a 325% increase compared to the same period last year and a $29 billion quarter-over-quarter increase.

According to the company, the growth in artificial intelligence (AI) computing was the primary contributor to the steep RPO growth. In the Q3 2026 financial results press release, Oracle stated: "Most of the increase in RPO in Q3 related to large scale AI contracts where Oracle does not expect to have to raise any incremental funds to support these contracts as most of the equipment needed is either funded upfront via customer prepayments so Oracle can purchase the GPUs [graphics processing units], or the customer buys the GPUs and supplies them to Oracle."

Essentially, RPO represents the remaining revenue a company expects to generate from its current customer contracts.

Do these strong results make Oracle stock a buy?

Oracle's Q3 2026 financial results are impressive, but prospective investors should consider several factors before deciding to buy Oracle stock. -- especially with respect to the build-out of its data center infrastructure. For this reason, Oracle stock isn't an immediate buy after its Q3 2026 report.

