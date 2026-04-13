Why Oracle Stock Rebounded Today

Key Points

Many tech stocks have sold off in recent weeks.

Oracle's AI announcements helped to spark a recovery.

10 stocks we like better than Oracle ›

Shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) rallied on Monday after the software giant highlighted its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered offerings.

By the close of trading, Oracle's stock price was up over 12%.

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Protecting the grid and saving people money

Investors have long asked about the real-world impact of AI. Specifically, they want to know whether AI will have a tangible effect on household budgets and companies' bottom lines, beyond those who sell AI chips and related equipment.

Oracle wants to provide evidence of AI's benefits. As part of its Customer Edge Summit, the software star announced that its AI-driven programs helped residential customers save $369 million dollars on their electric and gas bills in 2025 alone.

Oracle enables utilities to provide their customers with home energy reports, usage trends and alerts, and digital self-service tools that help them reduce their energy bills.

The tech titan also provides AI-enhanced services that help utilities prevent equipment breakdowns, improve load forecasting, and strengthen grid resiliency.

Software isn't dying

The surge in Oracle's stock price sparked a rebound in beaten-down software stocks.

In recent months, fears that AI would disrupt many software-driven business models drove many traders to sell first and ask questions later.

Oracle wasn't spared from this onslaught of fear-induced selling. Even after today's gains, the cloud platform leader's share price is down nearly 55% from its 52-week high back in September.

Oracle's AI-focused announcements reminded investors that it stands to benefit from the game-changing technology -- and perhaps far more than it stands to lose from any potential disruption.

Should you buy stock in Oracle right now?

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.