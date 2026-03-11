Why Oracle Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Demand exceeds supply for Oracle's AI infrastructure.

The software colossus is quickly scaling capacity while maintaining impressive profit margins.

10 stocks we like better than Oracle ›

Shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) rallied on Wednesday, as investors applauded the tech titan's strong quarterly earnings report.

By the close of trading, Oracle's stock price was up more than 9%.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

AI-driven cloud growth

Oracle's revenue jumped 22% year over year to $17.2 billion in its fiscal 2026 third quarter, which ended on Feb. 28.

The gains were fueled by an 84% surge in the software giant's cloud infrastructure revenue to $4.9 billion. Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure revenue soared 243%.

"Demand for AI infrastructure, both GPU and CPU, continues to exceed supply," CEO Clay Magouyrk said during a conference call with analysts.

Moreover, Oracle's profitability metrics helped to assuage investors' concerns that its rapid data center build-out would dent near-term earnings. The company's adjusted operating income increased 19% to $7.4 billion.

All told, Oracle's adjusted earnings leaped 21% to $1.79. That exceeded Wall Street's estimates, which had called for per-share profits of $1.69.

Plenty of room for expansion

Oracle projects revenue and adjusted earnings-per-share growth of 19% to 21% and 15% to 17%, respectively, in the fourth quarter.

Looking further ahead, management sees revenue rising to $90 billion in fiscal 2027, up from $67 billion in fiscal 2026.

"We are confident that the investments we make now in data centers, compute capacity, and customer relationships will only grow more valuable with time," Magouyrk said.

Should you buy stock in Oracle right now?

Before you buy stock in Oracle, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oracle wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $522,791!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,132,678!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 952% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.