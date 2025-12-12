Why Oracle Stock Plunged More Than 12% This Week

Key Points

While Oracle topped Wall Street's earnings expectations, it fell short of revenue targets, and its surging capital expenditures are making shareholders uneasy.

Broadcom added to the market's anxiety on Thursday with an earnings release showing its margins are contracting.

10 stocks we like better than Oracle ›

Shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) are falling this week, down 12.9% as of 2:41 p.m. ET. on Friday. The drop comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 lost 0.6% and 1.8%, respectively.

Oracle reported mixed earnings on Wednesday for its second quarter, revealing that the company's artificial intelligence (AI) spending spree is rapidly accelerating. The report, along with Broadcom's earnings release the following day, was enough to reignite fears of an AI bubble.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Oracle's capex came in well above targets

Oracle reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26, handily beating Wall Street's target of $1.64. The earnings beat was overshadowed by Oracle's revenue miss, delivering $16.06 billion when $16.21 billion was expected, as well as the extreme growth in its AI investments.

Oracle's capital expenditures (capex) clocked in at $12 billion for the quarter, up from just $4 billion in the same period last year. It was also 50% more than the Street was expecting. Investors are wondering just how sustainable the capex spend is for the company, given how much it is relying on expensive financing.

Broadcom's report on Thursday did little to calm investor nerves; while it reported record revenue, the company's CEO, Hock Tan, said that its AI sales have lower gross margins than other parts of its business.

Oracle is taking on serious debt

Oracle is selling a substantial amount of high-interest corporate bonds to fund its escalating capex. It's a seriously risky play that requires AI demand to continue to grow at a lightning pace. Any material weakness in that demand would be very bad news for the company and its shareholders.

Should you invest $1,000 in Oracle right now?

Before you buy stock in Oracle, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oracle wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $507,421!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,109,138!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.