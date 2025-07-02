Why Oracle Stock Jumped 32% in June

Shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) were on the move last month as the legacy tech giant best known for database software continues to impress investors with its growth in cloud infrastructure, showing it's capitalizing on the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

Oracle delivered another strong earnings report, and said in a filing late in the month that fiscal 2026 is off to a strong start. The company also earned a slew of analyst upgrades, helping to propel the stock higher.

According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the month 32% higher. As you can see from the chart below, most of the stock's gains came from its post-earnings surge in the second week of the month.

Oracle impresses the market again

Oracle is still much smaller than the big three cloud computing players (Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft), but it's growing faster than them.

In its fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on May 31, the company reported 52% growth in cloud infrastructure to $3 billion, up 52% from the year before as it continued to see strong AI-related demand.

Overall revenue was up 11% to $15.9 billion, reflecting slower growth in areas like licensing, hardware, and services. That beat the $15.59 billion consensus.

On the bottom line, adjusted earnings per share rose from $1.63 to $1.70, which beat estimates at $1.64.

What was more impressive and indicative of future growth was that its remaining performance obligations (RPO), a proxy for backlog, jumped 41% to $138 billion.

Management also sees growth accelerating into 2026, calling for overall revenue growth of 15% to more than $67 billion, ahead of the consensus at $65.36 billion. CEO Safra Catz said, "FY25 was a very good year -- but we believe FY26 will be even better as our revenue growth rates will be dramatically higher."

Can Oracle keep climbing?

While the stock was mostly flat over the remainder of June, the company did have some good news to share toward the end of the month, saying in a filing that it was is "off to a strong start in FY26," noting that its multi-cloud revenue continues to grow at over 100%.

Oracle's valuation has increased as the stock price soared, but those gains seem well deserved as the AI tailwinds are strong. The stock looks well positioned for future growth.

